‘It's not what you think' mother of Dallas suspect in alleged attempted abduction defends him

There is a new version of events related to this week’s viral video of an attempted abduction investigation in far North Dallas.

The “suspect’s” mother is coming forward stressing the encounter "is not what you think it is."

“I'm the mom of the individual that jumped out of the car,” said the woman who asked us not to identify her out of fear for her and her son’s safety. “I would like our side of the story to be told.”

She did not know what happened Monday afternoon until her son received a screenshot of a neighborhood text detailing a reported abduction attempt.

Police responded to Far North Dallas after a group of friends, ages 9 and 10, ran home and reported a suspicious encounter with strangers in a white SUV.

The incident then turned into what they perceived as an attempted kidnapping when a passenger in the car got out and began chasing one of the younger boys.

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 spoke with the boy’s mother, Genna Skolnik, on Tuesday.

The video of the ring doorbell provided by Skolnik captured part of the incident and quickly went viral.

Skolnik said the boys told her: “[The strangers] were calling my son, saying, 'Hey, we have a football player in the car. You should come talk to him.' My son said I don’t talk to strangers! And ran off.”

Just as Skolnik ran outside, she witnessed a man giving chase before turning back around and getting in the white car.

It gave her time to snap a photograph of the vehicle’s license plate.

Dallas police responded and have been investigating a ‘reported attempted abduction’ since Monday.

Word quickly spread around the neighborhood allowing NBC 5 to track down the suspect’s mother who had her own story to tell.

Not only disputing the interaction, but explaining that the man the public was stunned to see running after a child, was actually a 16-year-old with high functioning Autism.

“I just want people to hear my heart and to recognize that I'm being authentic here and that my son had no ill will. He has a really good heart. He's a very kind young man, and he wished no

ill will to those boys,” she said.

She says her son and a friend driving the white vehicle were meeting another friend who lives in the neighborhood that day.

She her son and his friend were in the white SUV and their other friend was in a black pickup truck, which DPD also tracked down.

The two vehicles, she says, parked next to each other so the teens would figure out where they were going to go.

“Those boys walked by and when they walked by my son said: You guys look like you'd be great at playing football. And one of the boys told him to [expletive] off, and so, [my son] decided in his mind that it would be a good idea to hop out of the car to tell the kid that you shouldn't talk to people like that,” she said. “My son is autistic, and he doesn't always understand social boundaries. So, in that moment when that boy said that someone that is autistic might not jump out of the car because they would think, wow, this might have consequences. Well, that never crossed my son's mind because he had no malicious intent.”

She further explains her son sometimes struggles with social boundaries and can be impulsive.

“I told him what he should have done since he already got out of the car when he saw the mom recording, which is what spooked him and caused him to get back in the car, that he should have continued forward and talked to the mom and told her why he got out of the car,” she said. “I've also told him that if it was in her situation, I would have had the same reaction because all she had was little information and she had to fill in the blanks.”

The teen’s mother says they immediately sought out police on Tuesday hoping to clear up the ‘misunderstanding’ and put everyone’s minds at ease.

DPD on Friday said the case is still being investigated. Detectives have spoken with all of the teens involved and say they have cooperated with the investigation and that police do not believe there is a threat to the public. Charges are still possible.

While she’s horrified at comments some people have made, including saying they would have shot the presumable child predator, the teen’s mom says the “blessing” that came from the incident is an outpouring of support from those who know and love her son.

“His principal vouched for him with the police and said, we know you, we know you're a good kid,” she said.

She's thankful for his buddies, especially because there was a time when he didn't have any.

She hopes to have a conversation with Skolnik to clear the air.

“Just, you know, move on, and hopefully that they can feel better and safer in their own neighborhood,” she said.