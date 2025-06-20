Mother and son triathlon team raising awareness for organ donation

Swim. Bike. Run. A triathlon is a test of physical and mental strength. Triathlete and mother, Madeleine Harrison, is training to compete with her son.

“Keegan and I compete as a push assist team,” Harrison said.

Harrison will tow Keegan in a canoe during the swim, pull him behind her on the bike, and then push him in a race wheelchair for the run.

“The biggest difference is adjusting to the weight behind you,” Harrison said.

Keegan was born with a congenital heart defect. In his first week of life, he became the youngest and smallest heart‑transplant recipient in Texas.

“You just resolved at that point to make every moment that we had with him one of joy, and to make sure he knew he was loved,” Harrison said. “Our time is not guaranteed.”

The Harrisons started the nonprofit Ks for Keegan to spread organ donation and disability inclusion awareness through sport.

“He should get to have his own finish line,” Harrison said. “If one person sees us and says, oh I need to make sure I’m registered as an organ donor, or it spawns a conversation with their family to make sure that they’re organ donors, that’s our number‑one goal.”

Harrison has been training daily for the duo's upcoming triathlon. She and Keegan will represent Team USA at the World Transplant Games in Dresden, Germany, next month.

“One day I’m going to step out on the racecourse without him,” Harrison said. “When that day comes, the only thing that I’ll be able to remember, and the only thing that will keep me going to the finish line, is knowing we got to do this together.”