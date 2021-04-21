University of North Texas

Mother and Daughter to Graduate From University of North Texas Together

Emma Earhart and Kathy Earhart began attending UNT in Denton together in 2019

By Logan McElroy

two decorated graduation caps: one says never young in glittery letters and the other says never too old
UNT

Two years ago, 15-year old Emma Earhart and her mom, 39-year-old Kathy Earhart began their journey at the University of North Texas at Denton, and on May 1 they'll end it just as they started: together.

The Earhart's will participate in the university's in-person commencement ceremony at Apogee Stadium, dripping with honor cords, on the first Saturday in May at 10:00 a.m.

17-year-old Emma Earhart (left) and 41-year-old Kathy Earhart (right) stand in their graduation robes and honor robes. (UNT)

Their honors include induction in societies Phi Kappa Phi, Phi Sigma Pi, Sigma Alpha Pi, and Golden Key for Kathy Earhart. Emma Earhart is a member of three honor societies: Phi Sigma Pi, Sigma Alpha Pi, Golden Key and she made the UNT Dean’s List three times.

Their first step was attending North Central Texas College and obtaining their associate's degree, their second step was attending UNT to obtain their bachelor's degree in biology with minors in chemistry and psychology, and their next step is medical school.

“It is never too late to learn,” Kathy Earhart says. “It was scary going to college after 20 years, but I realized I’d never know if I could do it if I didn’t try. I am proud to attend UNT and be a part of such a diverse, loving, intelligent and passionate community. I am proud to have completed my degree despite the challenges I faced.”

