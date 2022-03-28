Most Wanted Texas Fugitive Caught in Dallas

The #1 most wanted fugitive in the state of Texas is now back in police custody.

Royneco Tiun Harris was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center.

Harris had been wanted since October 2021.

During his trial for the 2019 fatal shooting of a man and wounding of the victim’s child, Harris removed his GPS monitoring device and fled. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for his arrest. Harris’ trial continued in absentia, with Harris being found guilty and sentenced to 99 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison.

Officials said that Harris is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang.

Harris was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list on Feb. 17, 2022.

For more information, view his captured bulletin.