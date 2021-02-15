Most School Districts Will Be Closed Tuesday Due to Power and Cold Concerns. Full List Here

What to Know With power resources a continuing concern, most school districts will be closed to both in-person and remote classes

A Federal Emergency Declaration for Texas has been approved by the White House, this is in addition to a statewide disaster declaration issues for all 254 Texas counties.

Hazardous conditions will persist for several days given the expected prolonged duration of extremely cold temperatures.

Dangerously cold conditions will persist across North Texas Tuesday, and with power resources a continuing concern, most school districts will be closed to both in-person and remote classes.

Both Fort Worth and Dallas school districts said they planned to be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

As of 5:30 p.m., more than 120 entities had reported into the NBC 5 weather closings system. The majority reported planned closures for Tuesday, with some planning ahead to close Wednesday.

A comprehensive list of all districts with closings or delayed starts can be found here.

FWISD will close schools on Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17, in response to continuing severe weather, the impact of rolling blackouts on our students and employees, as well as the tremendous demand being placed on our state’s energy resources. https://t.co/jozYOnfoh2 pic.twitter.com/SBpOYiW4zU — Fort Worth Independent School District (@FortWorthISD) February 15, 2021

Dallas Independent School District said they also planned to be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, and would re-evaluate instruction plans later in the week.

Due to widespread power outages throughout the area, Dallas ISD schools and offices will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17, and will not be required to make up these days. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/dvTbHa9uQy — Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) February 15, 2021

Arlington Independent School District committed to closing Tuesday in a tweet, but did not say anything about Wednesday instruction.

Arlington ISD parents: all classes will be closed to instruction throughout the District tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 16. Please check our website, email, and social media feeds for continued information. More details are listed in our blog. https://t.co/XNknBzg3FE pic.twitter.com/ncygHKwlvE — Arlington ISD (@ArlingtonISD) February 15, 2021

Universities and colleges across North Texas also opted to close or move to online classes.

SMU said classes would be cancelled Wednesday

Snow Day Update:



📚: Classes are cancelled 2/15 and 2/16

🛑: Campus is closed



Follows @SMUAware for more updates. pic.twitter.com/LTCfVl6T62 — SMU (@SMU) February 15, 2021

University of North Texas will remain closed through Tuesday.

Here is more information on Tuesday's closure. Due to technical difficulties, our email to students has not gone out. pic.twitter.com/mmkvdo5Xl7 — University of North Texas (@UNTsocial) February 15, 2021

TCU expected to be able to continue online learning through Thursday.