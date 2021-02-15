Most School Districts Will Be Closed Tuesday Due to Power and Cold Concerns. Full List Here

What to Know
- With power resources a continuing concern, most school districts will be closed to both in-person and remote classes
- A Federal Emergency Declaration for Texas has been approved by the White House, this is in addition to a statewide disaster declaration issues for all 254 Texas counties.
- Hazardous conditions will persist for several days given the expected prolonged duration of extremely cold temperatures.
Dangerously cold conditions will persist across North Texas Tuesday, and with power resources a continuing concern, most school districts will be closed to both in-person and remote classes.
Both Fort Worth and Dallas school districts said they planned to be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
As of 5:30 p.m., more than 120 entities had reported into the NBC 5 weather closings system. The majority reported planned closures for Tuesday, with some planning ahead to close Wednesday.
A comprehensive list of all districts with closings or delayed starts can be found here.
Fort Worth Independent School District planned to be closed for both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Dallas Independent School District said they also planned to be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, and would re-evaluate instruction plans later in the week.
Arlington Independent School District committed to closing Tuesday in a tweet, but did not say anything about Wednesday instruction.
Universities and colleges across North Texas also opted to close or move to online classes.
SMU said classes would be cancelled Wednesday
University of North Texas will remain closed through Tuesday.
TCU expected to be able to continue online learning through Thursday.