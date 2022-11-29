Most Congested Roadways in North Texas

Traffic is a sign that an area is booming economically, but it can also be extremely frustrating for residents and commuters. In a recent report by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, a major interstate in Dallas ranks no. 2 among the Most Congested Roads in the state of Texas.

Woodall Rodgers Freeway from US Highway 75 to North Beckley Ave, came in at second place overall in Texas and no.1 in the Dallas- Fort Worth- Arlington region.

Research done by Texas A&M Transportation Institute shows delays on Texas roads are growing -- but still falling short of pre-COVID numbers.

The institute says the study measures traffic congestion by determining delay per mile of travel– how much longer it takes for motorists to travel on a gridlocked road than to make the same trip in uncongested conditions.

“Traffic congestion isn’t just a big-city problem, and that problem is almost sure to get worse as our population surges by almost 20 million in the next 25 years,” says David Schrank, TTI’s lead researcher on the annual study. “With that kind of growth, Texas needs to use every possible means to keep people and goods moving. We need to add capacity, operate the system efficiently, and give people options for how to travel.”

Researchers say those strategies will require road building at a brisk pace, an approach the Texas Department of Transportation is taking through its Texas Clear Lanes initiative.

TEXAS' MOST CONGESTED ROADWAYS

County Overall Rank DFW Rank Road Name From To Dallas 2 1 Woodall Rodgers Fwy / SS 366 US 75 N Beckley Ave Tarrant 6 2 North Fwy / IH 35W / US 287 SH 183 IH 30 Dallas 7 3 IH 345 / US 75 / IH 45 US 75 S. M. Wright Fwy / US 175 Dallas 9 4 US 75 Lyndon B. Johnson Fwy / IH 635 US 75 Woodall Rodgers Fwy/ SS 366 Dallas 11 5 E R. L. Thornton Fwy / IH 30 / US 67 Jefferson Viaduct E R. L. Thornton Fwy / IH 30 / US 67 Buckner Blvd / SL 12 E Dallas 12 6 Stemmons Fwy / IH 35E / US 77 John W. Carpenter / SH 183 Tom Landry Fwy / IH 30 Tarrant 14 7 North Fwy / IH 35W / US 287 US 81 / US 287 28th St / SH 183 Dallas 17 8 Lyndon B. Johnson Fwy / IH 635 Stemmons Fwy / IH 35E / US 77 US 75 Dallas 18 9 Lyndon B. Johnson Fwy / IH 635 US 75 Garland Ave / SH 78 Dallas 20 10 Lyndon B. Johnson Fwy / IH 635 Garland Ave / SH 78 Lyndon B. Johnson Fwy / IH 635 US 80 The 2022 ranking of Texas’ most congested roadways shows delays on the state’s roadways growing but still falling short of pre-COVID conditions. (Map data by Texas A&M Transportation Institute)

TTI has been conducting reviews of the state's most crowded street and highway segments each year since 2009. The analysis, funded by the Texas Department of Transportation, noted little change in rankings from 2020 to 2021.

Researchers say eight of the ten most overcrowded road sections have stayed in the top ten for the last three years, emphasizing that traffic will eventually return to familiar intensity as the state’s population grows and its economy remains strong.

TxDOT is addressing gridlock for Texas drivers statewide and has already planned projects for some of the congested spots.

To read the full analysis, click here.