Most Congested Roadways in North Texas

Traffic is a sign that an area is booming economically, but it can also be extremely frustrating for residents and commuters. In a recent report by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, a major interstate in Dallas ranks no. 2 among the Most Congested Roads in the state of Texas.
Woodall Rodgers Freeway from US Highway 75 to North Beckley Ave, came in at second place overall in Texas and no.1 in the Dallas- Fort Worth- Arlington region.
Research done by Texas A&M Transportation Institute shows delays on Texas roads are growing -- but still falling short of pre-COVID numbers.
The institute says the study measures traffic congestion by determining delay per mile of travel– how much longer it takes for motorists to travel on a gridlocked road than to make the same trip in uncongested conditions.
“Traffic congestion isn’t just a big-city problem, and that problem is almost sure to get worse as our population surges by almost 20 million in the next 25 years,” says David Schrank, TTI’s lead researcher on the annual study. “With that kind of growth, Texas needs to use every possible means to keep people and goods moving. We need to add capacity, operate the system efficiently, and give people options for how to travel.”
Researchers say those strategies will require road building at a brisk pace, an approach the Texas Department of Transportation is taking through its Texas Clear Lanes initiative.
TEXAS' MOST CONGESTED ROADWAYS
|County
|Overall Rank
|DFW Rank
|Road Name
|From
|To
|Dallas
|2
|1
|Woodall Rodgers Fwy / SS 366
|US 75
|N Beckley Ave
|Tarrant
|6
|2
|North Fwy / IH 35W / US 287
|SH 183
|IH 30
|Dallas
|7
|3
|IH 345 / US 75 / IH 45
|US 75
|S. M. Wright Fwy / US 175
|Dallas
|9
|4
|US 75
|Lyndon B. Johnson Fwy / IH 635
|US 75 Woodall Rodgers Fwy/ SS 366
|Dallas
|11
|5
|E R. L. Thornton Fwy / IH 30 / US 67
|Jefferson Viaduct
|E R. L. Thornton Fwy / IH 30 / US 67 Buckner Blvd / SL 12 E
|Dallas
|12
|6
|Stemmons Fwy / IH 35E / US 77
|John W. Carpenter / SH 183
|Tom Landry Fwy / IH 30
|Tarrant
|14
|7
|North Fwy / IH 35W / US 287
|US 81 / US 287
|28th St / SH 183
|Dallas
|17
|8
|Lyndon B. Johnson Fwy / IH 635
|Stemmons Fwy / IH 35E / US 77
|US 75
|Dallas
|18
|9
|Lyndon B. Johnson Fwy / IH 635
|US 75
|Garland Ave / SH 78
|Dallas
|20
|10
|Lyndon B. Johnson Fwy / IH 635
|Garland Ave / SH 78
|Lyndon B. Johnson Fwy / IH 635 US 80
TTI has been conducting reviews of the state's most crowded street and highway segments each year since 2009. The analysis, funded by the Texas Department of Transportation, noted little change in rankings from 2020 to 2021.
Researchers say eight of the ten most overcrowded road sections have stayed in the top ten for the last three years, emphasizing that traffic will eventually return to familiar intensity as the state’s population grows and its economy remains strong.
TxDOT is addressing gridlock for Texas drivers statewide and has already planned projects for some of the congested spots.
To read the full analysis, click here.