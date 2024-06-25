Mosquito tests positive for West Nile virus in Carrollton

Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) has confirmed the first mosquito sample testing positive for West Nile virus (WNV) of the year in Carrollton.

The sample was collected from mosquito management area 6B. Area 6B is located between Belt Line Road, Josey Lane, Keller Springs Road, and Carrollton’s eastern city limits, according to the city. This area can be viewed in detail at cityofcarrollton.com/westnile.

The city of Carrollton conducts mosquito trapping in seven areas of the city each week during the mosquito season which runs from May through October, and has collected 49 samples so far this year.

Carrollton Animal Services will conduct ground-based spraying in the neighborhoods of 6B, weather permitting, Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26, beginning around 9 p.m. and continuing until completed. More information from Carrollton can be found here.

Spraying will not be conducted in the event of wind speeds in excess of 15 mph or inclement weather.