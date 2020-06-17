West Nile virus

Mosquito Spraying This Week in Balch Springs After Mosquitoes Positive for West Nile Virus

The mosquito traps were collected from the 75180 ZIP code Balch Springs

mosquitos 3 ago1

The Dallas County Health and Human Services Department will spray for mosquitoes in Balch Springs this week after more mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile virus.

The spraying will be done Tuesday, June 16 and Wednesday, June 17, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting. A detailed map of the spray area can be viewed at http://www.dallas.leateamapps.com/PublicMap/

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 18 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Dallas County 21 mins ago

Dallas County Reports 413 COVID-19 Cases Wednesday, 9 More Deaths

The DCHHS said residents should remain inside during the time sprayers are in the area. Spraying will not be conducted in the event of wind speeds more than 10 mph or inclement weather. 

"Right now, even though we still need to be concentrating on how to live safely with COVID-19, we cannot forget about West Nile virus. As the summer heats up and more people are getting outside, remember the four D's: Dress, Drain, Dusk/Dawn, and DEET", said Dr. Philip Huang, Director of DCHHS.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

  • Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.
  • DEET: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.
  • Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites

This article tagged under:

West Nile virusDallas County Health and Human Services DepartmentBalch Springsmosquito spraying
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us