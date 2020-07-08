Mosquitoes in 3 Dallas Neighborhoods Positive for West Nile Virus, Spraying Scheduled

Dallas County Health and Human Services Department will spray for mosquitoes in sections of Oak Cliff, North Dallas and southern Dallas after more mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile virus.

The spraying will occur Tuesday, July 7 and Wednesday, July 8 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting.

The area to be sprayed in Oak Cliff is bounded by Burlingdell Avenue to the north, Burns Avenue to the west, South Ravinia Drive to the east and June drive to the south.

The area to be sprayed in southern Dallas is bounded by Highland Woods Drive to the north, Bon Air Drive to the west, Bishop College Drive to the east and Barnabus Drive to the south.

The area to be sprayed in North Dallas is bounded by LBJ Freeway to the north, Mill Hollow Drive to the west, West Ferris Branch Boulevard to the east and Rocky Branch Drive to the south.

The DCHHS said residents should remain inside during the time sprayers are in the area. Spraying will not be conducted in the event of wind speeds more than 10 mph or inclement weather.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent. DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites