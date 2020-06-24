Mosquito Spraying in Southwest Dallas After Mosquitoes Test Positive for West Nile Virus

Dallas County Health and Human Services Department will spray for mosquitoes in a section of southwest Dallas just above Cedar Hill after more mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile virus.

The spraying will occur Tuesday, June 23 and Wednesday, June 24 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting.

The area to be sprayed is bounded by Mountain Hollow Drive to the north, Wisdom Creek Drive to the west, Prayer Mountain Lane on the east and Deep Haven Drive on the south.

The DCHHS said residents should remain inside during the time sprayers are in the area. Spraying will not be conducted in the event of wind speeds more than 10 mph or inclement weather.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent. DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites