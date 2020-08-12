Mosquito Samples Test Positive for West Nile Virus in Dallas, Irving

Mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus in several areas in Dallas and Irving.

Here are the areas where the positive tests occurred:

DALLAS

75210 (1 pool)

75215 (3 pools)

75216 (1 pool)

75229 (2 pools)

75241 (1 pool)

75244 (1 pool)

IRVING

75039 (1 pool)

75060 (2 pools)

75063 (1 pool)

In total, mosquito samples from 13 pools tested positive for West Nile virus.

Residents can prevent mosquito breeding by eliminating standing water like swimming pools that are not kept clean, stagnant ponds, pet watering dishes, birdbaths, potted plants, old tires, empty containers, toys, clogged rain gutters, and French drains.

To protect against mosquito bites, Dallas residents should reduce outdoor activity during the evening and nighttime hours. Residents who are outside during these times should cover their arms and legs and use a mosquito repellent.