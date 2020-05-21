Mosquito Ground Spraying in Highland Park Scheduled for Friday

Mosquito ground spraying is scheduled to take place in Highland Park on Friday.

According to the Highland Park Department of Public Safety, mosquito ground spraying will begin at 10:00 p.m. and conclude by 5:00 a.m., weather permitting.

The Parks Department with the Town of Highland Park and Dallas County Health and Human Services monitor several mosquito traps within the town limits.

Each week, mosquito samples from each trap are tested for the total number of adult mosquitoes in each trap and the presence of West Nile Virus.

The Highland Park Department of Public Safety said that this week, the mosquito samples in traps on both the east and west side of town were found to be above the treatable threshold as established by the Town’s Mosquito Control Policy.

The Parks Department will conduct ground spraying measures to reduce the density of adult mosquito populations based on the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendations.

Ground spraying measures will include the public rights-of-way and tennis courts.

Highland Park residents should stay inside and protect pets when sprayers are in the area. Any pet water dishes left outside should be cleaned after spraying.

Mosquito ground spraying will not occur in the event of rain or wind speeds above 10 m.p.h.

The Highland Park Department of Public Safety recommends wearing long sleeves and pants during dusk and dawn periods of the day, when mosquitoes are known to be most active.

Residents should also be mindful of areas that collect water, like flowerpot basins, pet dishes, clogged rain gutters, recycling or trash receptacles, because mosquitoes prefer cool, moist environments.