Tarrant County

Mosquito Ground Spraying for West Nile Virus on Thursday and Friday in Tarrant County

Spraying will occur between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, weather permitting

mosquito sample west nile
NBC 5 News

Tarrant County Public Health will conduct ground spraying in unincorporated portions of northwest Tarrant County after several mosquito samples positive West Nile virus.

Spraying will occur between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, weather permitting, after all resident notifications have been completed. 

According to Tarrant County Public Health, the first West Nile virus human case and death of the 2020 season was reported on July 21.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 28 mins ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Grand Prairie 7 mins ago

One Dead, Another Shot in Grand Prairie Shooting: Police

Tarrant County Public Health said that 2,394 mosquito samples have been tested since West Nile virus seasonal surveillance began on April 1.

A total of 235 samples from the Tarrant County region have tested positive for the virus.

Tarrant County Public Health reminded residents to take measures to protect themselves against the virus. Residents should remove standing water on their property, use insect repellent, and dress in long pants and long sleeves during all hours of the day, if possible.

This article tagged under:

Tarrant CountyTarrant County Public Health Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us