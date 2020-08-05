Mosquito Ground Spraying for West Nile Virus on Thursday and Friday in Tarrant County

Tarrant County Public Health will conduct ground spraying in unincorporated portions of northwest Tarrant County after several mosquito samples positive West Nile virus.

Spraying will occur between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, weather permitting, after all resident notifications have been completed.

According to Tarrant County Public Health, the first West Nile virus human case and death of the 2020 season was reported on July 21.

Tarrant County Public Health said that 2,394 mosquito samples have been tested since West Nile virus seasonal surveillance began on April 1.

A total of 235 samples from the Tarrant County region have tested positive for the virus.

Tarrant County Public Health reminded residents to take measures to protect themselves against the virus. Residents should remove standing water on their property, use insect repellent, and dress in long pants and long sleeves during all hours of the day, if possible.