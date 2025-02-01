Mortgage rates remain in high six percent range, housing experts share how prepare to buy in 2025

After hitting seven percent earlier this month, mortgage rates have dipped slightly back into the high six percent range.

But economists predict rates will hold steady this year and local housing advocates say potential homebuyers waiting for lower prices may start jumping back into the market.

For Jennifer Parker, president of the Collin County Association of Realtors, homeownership is a key path to building wealth. That’s why she finds it tough to watch clients stay on the sidelines, hoping for significant price drops.

One of her clients waited five years before finally purchasing a home.

“He would have paid probably at least 20% less than what he's going to pay today,” Parker said. “And I finally got him to admit that yes, waiting probably has cost him.”

Even in a slower market, Parker says home prices still tend to rise by 1% to 3% per year. Her advice to potential buyers: “Get your ducks in a row.”

Mortgage expert Linda Davidson says working with a professional can help assess a buyer’s financial readiness.

“All lenders have these tools where we can run ‘what-if’ scenarios—what if I paid this off, what if I saved this much,” Davidson said.

Both offered strategies to improve mortgage eligibility, including paying down debt, improving credit scores, saving tax refunds for a down payment, exploring homebuyer assistance programs, and tapping into retirement savings for down payments.

Parker shared that she and her husband used their 401(k) to purchase a home.

Parker also shared that being financially prepared allows buyers to act quickly when builders offer incentives to move inventory. These deals can include mortgage rate buy-downs that lower rates for one to two years—and in some cases, for the life of the loan—bringing rates down to around 5% or lower for qualified buyers.

“That does happen quite frequently,” Parker noted, adding that some of these incentives are year-end or month-end deals.

Those deals also tend to show up in developing areas farther away. And while there’s no way to predict when such opportunities will arise, Parker emphasizes that homeownership is still a key way to build long-term wealth.

“This is the way that we build wealth. And if we don’t set that as a priority, we’re going to miss out.”

For those looking to buy, check out this list of local resources, including homebuyer education workshops and down payment assistance programs. Click here for more details.