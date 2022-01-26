More Than a Dozen Lawsuits Filed Against Dallas Funeral Home for Mishandling Corpses, Ashes

A Dallas funeral home known for its reality TV show on elaborate services is facing at least 17 lawsuits that accuse the business of being negligent in handling corpses and remains.

Golden Gate Funeral Home is being sued by families who say the central Oak Cliff business has caused them mental anguish after some say they were given the wrong person’s ashes, ashes were thrown away, or bodies were left in a decomposed state during viewing, according to court documents.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The funeral home is run by John Beckwith Jr., known for producing over-the-top funerals. In 2013, Golden Gate had a reality TV show on TLC called Best Funeral Ever that aired eight episodes showcasing the services.

Fourteen lawsuits were filed in Dallas County since Jan. 13, on top of three that were filed last year. Each of the 14 seeks monetary relief of $1 million from Golden Gate.

Click here to read more on this report from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.