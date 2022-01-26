Dallas

More Than a Dozen Lawsuits Filed Against Dallas Funeral Home for Mishandling Corpses, Ashes

The lawsuits seek monetary relief of $1 million from Golden Gate Funeral Home

By Nataly Keomoungkhoun, The Dallas Morning News

Golden Gate Funeral Home
Vernon Bryant, The Dallas Morning News

A Dallas funeral home known for its reality TV show on elaborate services is facing at least 17 lawsuits that accuse the business of being negligent in handling corpses and remains.

Golden Gate Funeral Home is being sued by families who say the central Oak Cliff business has caused them mental anguish after some say they were given the wrong person’s ashes, ashes were thrown away, or bodies were left in a decomposed state during viewing, according to court documents.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The funeral home is run by John Beckwith Jr., known for producing over-the-top funerals. In 2013, Golden Gate had a reality TV show on TLC called Best Funeral Ever that aired eight episodes showcasing the services.

Fourteen lawsuits were filed in Dallas County since Jan. 13, on top of three that were filed last year. Each of the 14 seeks monetary relief of $1 million from Golden Gate.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Texas temple standoff 1 hour ago

Man Who Admits to Selling Gun to Colleyville Hostage-Taker Arrested, Charged: DOJ

DEA 4 hours ago

DEA Announces 20 Arrests in Operation Targeting Violent Dallas Drug Gang

Click here to read more on this report from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

Dallasgolden gate funeral home
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us