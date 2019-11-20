More Than 900 Pounds of Marijuana, Thousands of THC Cartridges Seized During Traffic Stop

THC-bust-112019
North Texas Sheriffs' Criminal Interdiction Unit

Authorities seized more than 900 pounds of marijuana and thousands of THC vaping cartridges during a traffic stop in North Texas Monday afternoon.

Officers with the North Texas Sheriffs' Criminal Interdiction Unit, a joint effort between several counties, stopped a recreational vehicle around 3 p.m. Monday, suspected criminal activity and conducted a search, according to NTXCIU.

During the search, authorities found about 976 pounds of marijuana and more than 2,000 THC vaping cartridges.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

McKinney 5 hours ago

Embattled McKinney City Council Member Responds to Recall Efforts

Fort Worth ISD 7 hours ago

Fort Worth ISD School Board Votes to Appeal TEA Decision on Georgia Clark

Authorities said the driver, who was arrested, was attempting to take the drugs from California to Georgia.

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us