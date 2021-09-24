More Than $66 Million Raised for Participating Nonprofits on 13th Annual North Texas Giving Day

Communities Foundation of Texas' 13th North Texas Giving Day has concluded its annual 18-hour day of giving, raising more than $66 million for the participating nonprofits.

According to Communities Foundation of Texas, this year's event was bolstered by the event's inaugural presenting sponsor, Amazon.

"Amazon understands that strengthening our community is rooted in all of us working together and we are honored to partner with Communities Foundation of Texas' North Texas Giving Day as its first-ever presenting sponsor," Vickie Yakunin, Amazon's Dallas Senior Manager of External Affairs, said. "Amazon is proud to invest in an event that celebrates giving back to the organizations that are doing critical work in making this area a vibrant place to work and live."

North Texas Giving Day was preceded by 22 days of early giving that included virtual, in-person, and outside celebrations to mark the giving event, Communities Foundation of Texas said.

The participating nonprofits received gifts from more than 100,000 donors from all 50 states and 26 countries.

"Each year CFT's North Texas Giving Day aims to catalyze the spirit of giving and philanthropy in our community, and today we truly got to see the power of coming together for the greater good," Dave Scullin, President and CEO of Communities Foundation of Texas, said. "We are so grateful to all of the donors, sponsors, and volunteers that gave so generously in support of the nonprofits that are making our community a better and more equitable place to live and work. For the past 18 months, our local nonprofit organizations have truly risen to the occasion to ensure that during these very uncertain times, people and animals are fed, children are educated and cared for, veterans and senior citizens get the health services they need, and that all North Texans have the opportunity to thrive."

The annual giving event has raised more than $440 million since it launched in 2009.

According to Communities Foundation of Texas, the organization founded North Texas Giving Day to provide an easy way for people to support their community by donating to local nonprofits while simultaneously bolstering the nonprofit sector by providing fundraising tools and support.

The full list of this year's results and prizes is available online. The results on the website are subject to final review and verification. Updated totals will be available after October 31.

Support for this year's Communities Foundation of Texas' North Texas Giving Day was provided by Allstate, Amazon, Amon G. Carter Foundation, Anonymous, Arlington Tomorrow Foundation, The Ramesh and Kalpana Bhatia Family Foundation, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Energy Transfer, Hunt Cares, On-Air Media, Sid W. Richardson Foundation, Skvare, and the Texas Women's Foundation.