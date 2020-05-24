More Than 100 Roosters Seized After Cockfighting Call, Police Say

Authorities seized approximately 150 live roosters and 25 dead roosters Sunday morning after a call for cockfighting in southeast Dallas, police say.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of Jordan Valley Road, southeast of Interstate 20 and northwest of Belt Line Road, at about 11:18 a.m. Sunday, Dallas police said.

Police said spectators scattered when officers arrived, but 49 people were detained and issued citations for being spectators at a cockfight.

The Dallas Police Department's animal cruelty unit "completed a civil seizure for" the living and dead roosters, while the SPCA also arrived to assist with the effort, police said.