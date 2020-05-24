Dallas Police

More Than 100 Roosters Seized After Cockfighting Call, Police Say

NBC 5 News

Authorities seized approximately 150 live roosters and 25 dead roosters Sunday morning after a call for cockfighting in southeast Dallas, police say.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of Jordan Valley Road, southeast of Interstate 20 and northwest of Belt Line Road, at about 11:18 a.m. Sunday, Dallas police said.

Police said spectators scattered when officers arrived, but 49 people were detained and issued citations for being spectators at a cockfight.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus May 22

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Frisco 43 mins ago

Frisco Teen Spends Holiday Weekend Honoring American Flag

The Dallas Police Department's animal cruelty unit "completed a civil seizure for" the living and dead roosters, while the SPCA also arrived to assist with the effort, police said.

This article tagged under:

Dallas PoliceDallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us