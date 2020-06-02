Arlington

More Than 100 Protest Outside Arlington City Hall

Police say they arrested at least seven people after Monday's protest dissolved into looting

By Chris Blake and Jack Highberger

More than 100 protesters gathered outside Arlington City Hall Tuesday in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
More than 100 people turned out for a peaceful demonstration in downtown Arlington Tuesday afternoon, after a night on which police arrested several protesters who broke into a Walmart.

Tuesday's protest, in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, started outside Arlington City Hall, at the intersection of Abram Street and S. Center Street, where many demonstrators held signs.

“I think it(Floyd's death) was a wake up call in America," protestor Khalil Burgess said.

City officials said they did not anticipate issuing a curfew Tuesday night.

Monday's protest was mostly peaceful, but Arlington police said some people split off later in the night and broke into the Walmart on E. Randol Mill Road -- across the street from AT&T Stadium.

"It's unfortunate that you have a few people that will try to hijack their message," Arlington police Lt. Chris Cook said.

Police arrested at least seven people after the incident.

Burgess and other protestors at Tuesday's gathering spoke out against Monday's criminal activity. Burgess, who works at a Dallas Target hit by looters last week said people who are attending to commit crimes should leave.

“If you came here to loot, shoot – do any of the sort you need to leave," he said.

This article tagged under:

Arlingtongeorge floyd protestsArlington City Hall
