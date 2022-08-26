More Than 100 Firefighters Respond to Fire at Abandoned Dallas Hotel: Officials

An abandoned hotel in Dallas is damaged after a three-alarm fire burned the upper floors on Thursday morning, official said.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, units were assigned to a 911 call for a structure fire at an abandoned hotel, located at 1200 West Mockingbird Lane near Stemmons Freeway.

According to officials, when the first firefighters arrived at the scene, smoke could be seen coming from the upper floors of the 15-story building.

Officials said when firefighters made their way inside the building, they located the blaze on the twelfth floor.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

According to officials, though the building was vacant, there was still furniture and other combustibles left from when the location was occupied. These materials contributed to the size and intensity of the fire, officials said.

Officials said a third alarm response was requested upon examining the extent of the fire, prompting more than 100 firefighters to respond to the scene.

The fire was extinguished by 7 a.m. Thursday morning, officials said.

According to officials, no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Officials said firefighters were able to isolate the damage to the twelfth floor.

Though investigators know where the fire began, the cause of the fire is still being investigated, officials said.