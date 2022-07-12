More Texans Seeking Assistance With Rapidly Rising Electricity Bills

At North Dallas Shared Ministries, calls for help with electricity bills keep increasing.

Gloria Hernandez came to the nonprofit to seek medical assistance but learned they may be able to help with her electric bill, too.

“It goes up every month and I don’t have the resources for payments. I’m behind,” Hernandez said.

The nonprofit spent more than $122,000 helping families pay utility bills last year. The organization has already spent more than half that amount, before the highest bills during this summer heatwave have arrived.

“I think we’re busy shown by the fact that we’ve spent over $68,000 [this] year, but I think we’re not busy at all when you compare how busy we will be in the next couple of weeks,” said Judy Rorrie, Executive Director of North Dallas Shared Ministries.

Just this week the state launched TexasUtilityHelp.com to provide utility assistance for low-income homeowners and renters.

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs is administering the program which will disburse $50 million in federal funds. People are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

A spokesperson for TDHCA told NBC 5 that more than 1,000 people had applied on their first day of operations and expected similar numbers in the days ahead.

Another program called the Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program offers help with bills, repairs to broken A/C units or the purchase of a new one. You can visit the state’s website to find which organization in your area distributes the program.

Other nonprofits like Catholic Charities Dallas, Catholic Charities Fort Worth and Network of Community Ministries in Richardson offer assistance in paying bills.

You can also try calling your electricity provider to see if they will help. TXU offers payment extensions and waivers for qualifying customers.