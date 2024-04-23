More police patrols at Fort Worth Stockyards

One of Fort Worth’s most iconic spots is getting more face-time with police.

Over the past few weeks, police have formed and deployed a new team for the Stockyards, said Officer Jimmy Pollozani.

“From Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., we have officers out here on bike patrol, foot patrol, doing high-visibility patrol," he said.

Pollozani said each officer's shift is split between the different modes of patrol.

"An officer on a bike, it doesn’t matter what direction the traffic is going, the bicycle unit can go in and out of traffic, cross the street, ride on sidewalks, so they can get to that call for service quicker than a vehicle would," he explained.

City council member Carlos Flores, whose district includes the Stockyards, said he's trying to get more resources for a dedicated bike patrol in the area.

"Recently, specialized bicycles and equipment were donated to the Northwest Division for the division’s own bike patrol. In addition to specialized bicycles and equipment, there is necessary training for Bike Patrol officers," Flores wrote in an email to NBC 5.

Pollozani said the added patrol comes after they noticed an increase in visitors to the area. Flores said they also expect an increase in tourists for the coming summer months.

“We’re just trying to be proactive to ensure their safety, so when they come to Fort Worth, they feel safe," Pollozani said.

According to data presented by Fort Worth Police Executive Assistant Chief Robert Alldredge earlier this month, the Stockyards saw more violent crimes than the W. 7th Entertainment District between March 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024.

Flores said police are also allocating available officers from other areas for the Stockyards.

"The increased police presence in the Stockyards and N. Main Street have produced measurable results and positive feedback from visitors and residents. Noise complaints have been reduced, increased enforcement of reckless driving, and reduction in non-street legal mini-bikes & ATVs on public streets," he said.

He said he's looking for more sustainable safety measures.

"These interim steps will be in place while we continue working on permanent and sustainable measures to ensure the safety of everyone in the Stockyards area," Flores said.

The Stockyards is part of Public Improvement District 11.

PIDs are areas where property owners pay an extra tax to fund extra services and improvements for their area, such as security, trash pick-up, and event expenses.

On Tuesday, city council members voted to increase the Stockyard's PID budget by nearly $3,000. They also approved reallocating part of the total budget to spend $10,667 more on security, including officer patrols, according to documents.

Business owner Fred Barnett, who pays that PID tax, said he hopes everyone in the Stockyards can see that benefit.

“A lot of the people on the west side of Exchange feel as though the people on the east side of the Exchange are the beneficiary to a lot of the inappropriate share of what the taxes are paid," said Barnett, who co-owns PR’s Saloon and The Thirsty Armadillo.

He also wants to see more police patrols between midnight and 5 a.m., when bars like his need them.

"The more police presence that we can have out on the streets, obviously the safer everybody’s going to be," Barnett said.