More North Texas First Responders to Get Vaccine

The COVID-19 Moderna vaccine is unpacked in the pharmacy of Boston Medical Center in Boston on Dec. 21, 2020.
More North Texas first responders are getting the COVID vaccine and Wednesday, 50 Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics will get the shot at Parkland.

More Dallas first responders could get the vaccine by Saturday once the Moderna shipment arrives.

Two-thousand doses are expected in Dallas by Christmas Day.

The city of Arlington is getting ready for when their shipment of the Moderna vaccine arrives.

The fire department tweeted a picture of the Arlington Convention Center set-up where 3,000 first responders will receive the vaccine.

