More North Texas First Responders to Get Vaccine

More North Texas first responders are getting the COVID vaccine and Wednesday, 50 Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics will get the shot at Parkland.

More Dallas first responders could get the vaccine by Saturday once the Moderna shipment arrives.

Two-thousand doses are expected in Dallas by Christmas Day.

The city of Arlington is getting ready for when their shipment of the Moderna vaccine arrives.

The fire department tweeted a picture of the Arlington Convention Center set-up where 3,000 first responders will receive the vaccine.