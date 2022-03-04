Stephenville

Moo-la Makeover Complete; Mascot Moved Back to Town Square

Statue in tribute to dairy heritage in Erath County has stood in Stephenville for 50 years

By Deborah Ferguson

Moo-la, the unofficial mascot for five decades, is back in her spot at the county courthouse square after getting a makeover the last few weeks.

All is right in downtown Stephenville.

Julie Smith/Stephenville Tourism & Visitors Bureau
Moo-la, the unofficial mascot of Stephenville, stands tall after undergoing a beautification project.

Julie Smith with the Stephenville Tourism and Visitors Bureau says the city's fire and police departments assisted with her move. Chief Robert Isbell couldn't help showing her some love planting a little kiss on the beautified bovine.

Julie Smith/Stephenville Tourism & Visitors Bureau
Stephenville Fire Chief Robert Isbell shows his affection for Moo-la.

The fiberglass Holstein cow has stood in that spot for 50 years in tribute to the dairy heritage in Erath County. The tourism bureau wanted Moo-la to be treated to a makeover as the big 50th birthday approaches in September.

