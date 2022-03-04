Moo-la Makeover Complete; Mascot Moved Back to Town Square

All is right in downtown Stephenville.

Moo-la, the unofficial mascot for five decades, is back in her spot at the county courthouse square after getting a makeover the last few weeks.

Julie Smith/Stephenville Tourism & Visitors Bureau

Julie Smith with the Stephenville Tourism and Visitors Bureau says the city's fire and police departments assisted with her move. Chief Robert Isbell couldn't help showing her some love planting a little kiss on the beautified bovine.

Julie Smith/Stephenville Tourism & Visitors Bureau

The fiberglass Holstein cow has stood in that spot for 50 years in tribute to the dairy heritage in Erath County. The tourism bureau wanted Moo-la to be treated to a makeover as the big 50th birthday approaches in September.