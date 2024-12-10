Dallas

Monkey seized by Dallas police, Jorgie Boy, returned to owner after month-long saga

“I can’t even describe this feeling,” Brandi Botello said.

By Sarah Bahari | The Dallas Morning News

Brandi Botello hugs Jorgie Boy, her pet spider monkey, after being reunited Tuesday in Dallas following a month-long separation. Jorgie Boy drew widespread internet attention after being seized last month by Dallas Police.(Steve Hamm / Special Contributor)
Steve Hamm / Special Contributor

Jorgie Boy, the spider monkey who catapulted to internet fame after he was seized last month by Dallas police, has returned home.

Animal service officers turned over the 3-year-old monkey Tuesday to his previous owner, Brandi Botello, a Dallas influencer, at her attorney’s office. Crying, Botello, 29, scooped up the monkey and held him to her chest. Around her, a handful of supporters held “Welcome home” signs.

“I can’t even describe this feeling,” she said. “It has been too long without him.”

The emotional reunion capped a month-long saga that divided and fascinated the public over who should have custody of the exotic animal: his owner for the past three years or an animal sanctuary that works with primates.

