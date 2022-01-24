DallasNews.com

Monkey Business: Dallas Zoo Says Farewell to Chimpanzee in Move That Will Lead to Species' Growth

Seven-year-old Mshindi has gone to the Los Angeles Zoo in a move that will eventually help troops at both facilities expand

Mshindi walks up to his goodbye sign during his going-away party at the Dallas Zoo habitat on Jan. 10.(Juan Figueroa / Staff Photographer)
Juan Figueroa / DMN Staff Photographer

On the morning of Jan. 12, staff at the Dallas Zoo loaded 7-year-old Mshindi into the back of a truck and wished him well as he began a nearly 1,500-mile journey.

About 21 hours later, the chimpanzee was whisked out of his crate and into quarantine at the Los Angeles Zoo, where he’ll spend a month before being introduced to his new California troop.

Staff at the Dallas Zoo were sad to see him go, but Mshindi’s mission is bigger than himself.

You can read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comDallas ZooLos Angeles Zoochimpanzee
