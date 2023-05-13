Moment of Silence Held One Week After Allen Mall Shooting

At the same time in the same place, neighbors gathered exactly one week after a gunman opened fire at the Allen Premium Outlets, murdering eight people.

One by one, volunteers read the victims’ names as they encouraged those present to reflect.

They also sought comfort from strangers who were also struggling to reconcile the tragedy that unraveled in their own backyard.

"For all of us, it's still surreal,” said Allen resident Inga VanWagoner.

"I was going to say, I think a week later too, the hurt is still real. It's a week later, but nothing seems like it's changed. Everyone person that's walked up in here, and I'd say thousands have walked to us, everyone has had a new hurt, a new set of tears that we've experienced. A new question of why, why did this happen?" said Allen resident Cheryl Jackson.

Jackson and VanWagoner are among the group of volunteers who’ve watched over a growing memorial since Saturday’s shooting, ensuring it will be preserved for eight days, one for each of the victims.

Saturday, they led those present in a moment of silence at the request of city officials.

At exactly 3:36, the time of last week’s shooting, everyone paused for 60 seconds.

They broke with a call to action.

"All of us together as one voice, we can make change happen,” said Jackson.