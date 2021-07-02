Mom of Fallen Dallas Police Officer Feeds Her Son's Former Station

The mother of one of the five officers killed in the deadly July 2016 downtown Dallas shooting made breakfast for her son's former station Friday, the Dallas Police Department said.

Valerie Zamarripa, the mother of Patrick Zamarripa, went to the Dallas police southwest sub-station, where Patrick served, and provided a breakfast with tacos, donuts and coffee to officers, the department said.

Dallas police also said Valerie prepared hamburgers and hot dogs for officers working the late afternoon shift.