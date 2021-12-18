Mom Delivers Her 2 Children on the Same Date, Different Year at the Same Hospital

A North Texas mother delivered both her two children at Medical City Plano on the same day but years apart.

The date also falls on the mother's own birthday.

Ashlyn Macaluso, delivered both of her children on her birthday, Dec. 14, five years apart, all at Medical City Plano.

Macaluso's daughter was born on Dec. 14, 2016, and her son joined the family Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.

Not only were both children delivered at Medical City Plano on the same day, but mother Ashlyn Macaluso was also born at Medical City Plano on Dec. 14, 1995.

"I really don't know how it happened," says mother Ashlyn. "But when I found out his due date was on December 19, I had a feeling that this would happen!"

Medical City Healthcare colleagues assisting in the labor, delivery and postpartum care celebrated with the family, joking about the size of the family's birthday cake next year.

"Crazy thing is that Ashley's mother and father's birthdays are also on the 14th of different months," laughed father Tanner.

"This is a happy date for our family."