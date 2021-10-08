Fort Worth

Molly the Trolley Makes a Comeback

The trolley that loops between the Fort Worth Convention Center and Sundance Square has been on hiatus

By Deborah Ferguson

Trinity Metro

The beloved Molly the Trolley will roll through downtown Fort Worth once again starting Sunday after being on hiatus during the pandemic.

Molly is a vintage-look trolley that travels from the Fort Worth Convention Center to Sundance Square about every 15 minutes. The free ride is available seven days a week from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Molly also serves Trinity Metro’s Fort Worth Central Station, giving passengers access to commuter rail, Amtrak, inner-city and inter-state bus service and rental car services.

The cost of operating Molly is partially subsidized by Visit Fort Worth, Downtown Fort Worth Inc. and Sundance Square.

Molly the Trolley connects to multiple bus routes at Fort Worth Central Station as well as Trinity Metro TEXRail and Trinity Railway Express. Photo Credit: City of Fort Worth

It's named Molly after the longhorn mascot that symbolizes the city of Fort Worth's roots in the cattle industry.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthTrinity Metromolly the trolley
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us