Mobile Pantries, Food Drives Feed Families Struggling During COVID-19

As the pandemic stretches on, more people are finding themselves getting food from food banks, and for many it's a new experience.

The Tarrant Area Food Bank partnered with Fort Worth ISD on Saturday to host mobile pantries at four locations, which they hope to continue on future Saturdays.

The food bank and school district are just two of the many groups feeding families struggling during COVID-19.

A long line of cars stretched in front of J.P. Elder Middle School in Fort Worth, where families like Julia Caballero and her mother waited their turn.

“Right now, a lot of people are getting laid off. My brother got laid off. It saves a little bit, and every little bit helps,” Caballero said.

For Caballero, it was the second time getting food from one of the food banks.

Seventy percent of people visiting food banks are going for the first time

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has said that 70% of people accessing food now are doing so for the first time.

Marie Maloberti and other volunteers handed out 400 boxes of food as cars kept lining up.

“I’m super surprised," Maloberti said. "I will tell you that we have had a number of people you would never have thought would have to come to a food bank for food."

She said the need for mobile pantry sites is growing.

“The only reason we’ll see less is because people get so frustrated being in the lines for hours with their kids in the car and not even being able to receive a box because of a lack of food,” she said.

At Grace Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, Senior Pastor Roy Elton Brackins said they will do whatever it takes to feed the hungry.

“Much of the food comes out of our own budget," he said. "We’ve done things to restructure our church finances."

The church distributed 100 boxes of food Saturday, plus a free lunch, to feed community members.

“People with $100,000 jobs as well as people who are on fixed incomes are all hurting during this season,” Brackins said.

He said the church plans to continue to hold food drives as long as resources are available and are planning to host them every other week.