Mobile Internet Hot Spots Available for Checkout at Dallas Libraries

Ten branches of the Dallas Public Library now allow library cardholders to check out take-home mobile hot spots. The Dallas City Council approved the purchase of 900 devices in September.

The goal is to decrease the equity gap and barriers when it comes at-home internet access, officials said.

“You see people sitting in our parking lot with their computer when we’re not open trying to access our Wi-Fi,” Youth Services Administrator Melissa Dease said. “That’s really what the library is trying to do, is try to help even the playing field a little bit for everyone.”

Library cardholders can check out a hot spot for 30 days at a time. Up to 10 devices can connect to a hot spot in one household.

