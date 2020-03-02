Dallas

Mobile Internet Hot Spots Available for Checkout at Dallas Libraries

By Candace Sweat

NBC 5 News

Ten branches of the Dallas Public Library now allow library cardholders to check out take-home mobile hot spots. The Dallas City Council approved the purchase of 900 devices in September.

The goal is to decrease the equity gap and barriers when it comes at-home internet access, officials said.

“You see people sitting in our parking lot with their computer when we’re not open trying to access our Wi-Fi,” Youth Services Administrator Melissa Dease said. “That’s really what the library is trying to do, is try to help even the playing field a little bit for everyone.”

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 16 mins ago

Texas Officials Declare Emergency After Quarantine Hiccup

coronavirus 43 mins ago

For Quarantined Irving Newlyweds, Honeymoon Never Ends

Library cardholders can check out a hot spot for 30 days at a time. Up to 10 devices can connect to a hot spot in one household.

For the full list of participating library branches, click here.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Public Library
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us