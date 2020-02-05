Fire Destroys Mobile Home in Dallas

An early-morning fire destroyed a mobile home parked in the back yard of another residence in Dallas Wednesday.
According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, officials were dispatched to a residential fire at 211 South Bagley Street shortly after 7 a.m.
Officials said firefighters arrived to find a mobile home parked in the back yard of a residence that was completely engulfed in flames.
Firefighters put out the blaze quickly, but not before the mobile home was consumed by fire.
No injuries were reported.
A damage estimate has not yet been provided and it's not yet clear how the fire began.