MLK Day Events Take Place Across North Texas

At least 100,000 people are expected to line the route Monday morning to watch the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade in Dallas.

2023 marks the return of what had been an annual tradition in Dallas; 2020 was the last year there was an MLK Day parade in Dallas.

At least 200 entrants are expected to participate in the parade, which steps off at 10 a.m. and runs an approximately one-mile route along Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, between Holmes Street and Fair Park.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

There are several other local events scheduled on Monday to celebrate the legacy of Dr. King:

In Arlington, there is an MLK Day of Service Festival at Arlington City Center Plaza that is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In Denton, there is an MLK, Jr. Day Celebration scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. at Fred Moore Park.

In Fort Worth, there is a parade scheduled to run through Downtown between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Grand Prairie will also host an MLK Parade and Celebration Monday, which goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Prairie City Hall.

In Lewisville, there will be an organized effort to cleanup an historic Black cemetery founded in the 1880s. Volunteers can show up to the Champion-Macedonia Cemetery, also known as Mount Olive, between 9 a.m. and noon. The cemetery is located behind a Huffines Chevrolet dealership and a Cavender’s Western wear store that front Intestate 35 E, with an approximate address of 1450 S. Stemmons Freeway.