Mission Arlington in Need of Clothes, Food Staples as Winter Weather Approaches

Mission Arlington is asking for donations of winter clothing and food items to help those in need as the weather gets colder.

The organization is in need of coats, hats, scarves, blankets, and children's winter clothes of all sizes to help families during the winter months.

According to Mission Arlington, the organization's food supply is also low as the front room continues to have lines out the door every day.

Mission Arlington is in need of basic food items like canned goods, peanut butter, tuna fish, soups, cereals, and any other staples.

Donations can be made at 210 West South Street in Arlington. Monetary donations can also be made on Mission Arlington's website.