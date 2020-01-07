Missing Woman May Pose Threat to Herself, Others, Dallas Police Say

Dallas police are asking for help finding a "critical missing" woman who they say may be a danger to herself or others.

Police said 19-year-old Haley Cruz was last seen at about 9:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Delafield Lane getting into a gray Toyota 4 Runner.

Cruz is a white, stands 5 feet 8 inchest all and weighs about 144 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was wearing a gray hoodie, black sweats and black shoes.

Police did not say why they believe the woman is at risk of harming herself or someone else.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call 911 or The Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268. This critical missing is documented on case number 004375-2020.