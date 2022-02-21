Woman Missing After Disappearing From Her Garland Home Before Dawn

Garland police are looking for a 66-year-old woman missing since early Monday morning.

According to police, Hoi Cer was last heard by a family member inside her home on the 1000 block of Forest Ridge Drive at about 4 a.m.

Cer left the home on foot and does not drive, police said.

Cer is described as Asian, about 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. She has short red and white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants and a red sweater with roses.

Hoi Cer only speaks Chin and may not be able to communicate her need for assistance.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Hoi Cer or has seen her in the area, they are asked to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.