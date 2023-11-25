Texas AMBER Alert: Missing Wilmer boy found safe in Mexico, returned to family in US

A statewide AMBER Alert for a missing 10-year-old Dallas County boy who went missing in mid-November after his mother was found dead inside their North Texas home has been canceled.

According to the Wilmer Police Department, the alert was discontinued after 10-year-old Ian Aguilar was found unharmed in Mexico and reunited with his family in the United States on Saturday, Nov. 25.

"This results from countless hours of hard work and investigation by many law

enforcement agencies, support groups, and their counterparts on both the U.S. and Mexico sides of the border," the police department said in a released statement.

The AMBER Alert was initially issued on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Multiple law enforcement agencies spent several days searching for Ian and his father, 38-year-old Juan Aguilar-Cano.

Aguilar-Cano was listed as the suspect in the AMBER Alert, and he is also wanted in connection to the death of Ian's mother, 48-year-old Zoleika Arzate-Lopez.

