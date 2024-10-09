Garland

Missing Garland teen found safe: Police

The teen was last seen on Oct. 8 in the 2100 block of Highmont Drive in Garland

By Lauren Harper

NBC

The search for a missing 17-year-old has been called off after she was located safely, Garland Police said Wednesday.

The teen was last seen Tuesday morning in the 2100 block of Highmont Drive near Lake Ray Hubbard in Garland.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

It's unclear why she left the residential home or in which direction she headed.

Garland Police released information Wednesday afternoon that the teen had been located and is safe.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Garland
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us