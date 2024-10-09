The search for a missing 17-year-old has been called off after she was located safely, Garland Police said Wednesday.
The teen was last seen Tuesday morning in the 2100 block of Highmont Drive near Lake Ray Hubbard in Garland.
It's unclear why she left the residential home or in which direction she headed.
Garland Police released information Wednesday afternoon that the teen had been located and is safe.
