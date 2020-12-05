Missing Man Found Dead of Apparent Wild Animal Attack in Hood County



The Hood County sheriff's office is warning residents after a missing man was found dead in Lipan of an apparent wild animal attack.

On Thursday afternoon, sheriff's deputies were called to the 15000 block of Howell Road, where they were told that Christopher Allen Whiteley had last been seen early Wednesday morning.

Deputies checked a nearby wooded area and eventually found the 28-year-old's body.

A preliminary report from the Tarrant County medical examiner's office found that Whiteley had died of a wild animal attack, possibly a mountain lion.

The sheriff's office has contacted a governmental trapper with the USDA who specializes in tracking and removing mountain lions. Texas Game Wardens are also assisting in finding the animal.

Hood County Sheriff Roger Deeds urged the public to be mindful of their surroundings and keep young children and animals inside at night.

“The safety of Hood County Citizens are my priority one, but please don’t interfere with the process of locating the animal and stay clear of the area being actively worked by officials," Deeds said.

According to a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department map tracking confirmed reports between 2009 and 2019, mountain lions have been spotted in neighboring Parker and Somervell counties, but not in Hood County.

Wildlife department spokeswoman Megan Radke said their biologists do not have any record of any confirmed mountain lion sightings in Hood County.

Last month, the wildlife department confirmed a rare mountain lion appearance sighting in North Texas. The animal, thought to be a transient juvenile male, was spotted on a game camera on private property in Rowlett, more than 90 miles southwest of the attack in Hood County.

On Saturday, the wildlife department said it does not connect the mountain lion sighting in Rowlett to Whiteley's death, "and they should be treated as separate."

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is aware of this tragic loss of life and has provided assistance to the sheriff’s office in evaluating the circumstances and information available," Radke said.