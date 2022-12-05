Missing Irving Baby Found Safe, Father in Custody: Irving Police

Irving police say 4-month-old Gianna Martinez has been located and is in the process of being reunited with her family. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

According to Irving Police, the child was taken by her father, 29-year-old Germey Martinez, Monday morning.

AMBER ALERT UPDATE



The child has been located, is safe & is in the process of being reunited with her family. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.



We will be going live on Facebook around 3:30 pm for a press conference with this update. — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) December 5, 2022

Police said Martinez assaulted someone in the 6300 block of N. MacArthur Boulevard and was possibly picked up by a friend at the time the baby was reported missing.

Information on what caused the incident has yet to be released.

