Massachusetts

Fishing boat last seen off Cape Cod is missing, Coast Guard says

Anyone with information about the Seahorse was asked to call Coast Guard officials in New England at 866-819-9128.

By Asher Klein

The fishing vessel Seahorse, which was overdue since Sunday, June 8, 2025, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Handout

A fishing boat is missing after last being seen off the coast of Cape Cod, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Seahorse is a 30-foot fishing vessel that was two days overdue, the Coast Guard said Tuesday. It has a mermaid painted on its bow.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The boat, captained by Shawn Arsenault, was last known to be off the coast of Eastham in Cape Cod Bay, by a well-known shipwreck where it was fishing, according to the Coast Guard. Cellphone tracking data last placed the Seahorse two miles off Chatham.

Anyone with information about the Seahorse was asked to call Coast Guard officials in New England at 866-819-9128.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Massachusettsmissing person
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us