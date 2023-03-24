Plano

Missing ‘Endangered' Teen Found Safe Thanks to Tip Via Social Media

Teen found safe after being reported missing early Friday morning

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC 5 News

Plano Police say a teenage boy reported missing early Friday morning has been found safe.

The 15-year-old boy was hospitalized by a family member over concerns he may harm himself.

Police said the boy was brought to Plano's Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital from his boarding school in Oklahoma but that he left the hospital on foot at about 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Plano Police said at about 1:30 p.m. the boy had been located in Lewisville with the help of a tip received on social media.

Because the boy is a juvenile his name and image have been removed from this story.

