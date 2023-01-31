Missing Dallas Zoo Monkeys Found in Lancaster Home

The Dallas Zoo says the two emperor tamarin monkeys that are believed to have been taken from their habitats Monday have been found.

The monkeys were found early Tuesday evening by Dallas Police at a home in Lancaster, the zoo said in a statement Tuesday. The animals will be taken back to the zoo and will be evaluated by veterinarians in the evening.

"We are thrilled beyond belief to share that our two emperor tamarin monkeys have been found," zoo officials said in a statement. "DPD located the animals early this evening, and called our team to come secure and transport the tamarins back to the Zoo. They will be evaluated by our veterinarians this evening."

Zoo officials added that more information would be given Wednesday while details about the recovery will be provided by Dallas Police.

Meanwhile, Dallas Police on Tuesday asked for help identifying a man they say they want to speak with about the case. Detectives said they want to speak with the man "in regard to the two tamarin monkeys missing from the Dallas Zoo," but offered few other details.

It's the fourth suspicious incident at the zoo since the start of the new year -- the first involving a clouded leopard, Nova, who escaped her enclosure after police discovered it had been intentionally cut. As Dallas Police opened a criminal investigation, zoo staff members the next day found a similar intentional cut on the enclosure that houses langur monkeys, all of whom were accounted for. Most recently, an endangered vulture was found dead with an "unusual wound," zoo officials said. Dallas Police later said they were investigating the death as being suspicious.