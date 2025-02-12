This week marks four years since a state trooper found the vehicle of a missing Crowley woman, and still she remains missing.

Crowley Police say Cynthia Bah-Traore was last seen at 10:35 p.m. on February 3, 2021, at a Shell station at Criner Street and Interstate 35W in Grandview. The gas station in Grandview is about 25 miles south of Crowley.

Her family says they reported the mother of two and substitute teacher missing after she didn't show up at church as planned.

Two weeks later, on Feb. 15, a trooper found Bah-Traore's vehicle abandoned along Interstate 35 near Waco.

It was in the middle of a historic winter storm. Police say the car's battery was dead, the gas tank empty and Bah-Traore's purse was gone.

Police say despite some tips, searches for Bah-Traore haven't provided any more clues.

Her mother and sister tell us, they believe more resources should've been used in the search. They're now offering a $50,000 reward to find Bah-Traore.

"At this point, we kind of acknowledge that we may not see Cynthia alive again," said Bah-Traore's sister Tiffany Overton.

"If she's missing then I wanna see her bones. I wanna kiss her bones. And if she is around somewhere, I wanna see her walk through my door," said Bah-Traore's mother Tambra Alvoid.

Together they launched the Find Cynthia website, not only to find Bah-Traore but to advocate for other Black women and people with disabilities who are missing.

This month, they're hosting a social media campaign, urging people to share pictures and stories of Cynthia Bah-Traore to raise awareness.

Anyone with any information or knowledge of Cynthia’s whereabouts is asked to call the Crowley Police Department at 817-297-2276 ext. 6302. Report number #21-2045.