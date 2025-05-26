Dallas

Family, cold case investigators hope billboards bring new leads in missing girl case

Organizers say more than 17 Texas children have been reunited with their families as a direct result of the digital billboard collaboration.

The face of Misty Lynn McGinn, a North Texas teenager who disappeared and was reported missing five years ago, will be shown on digital billboards across North Texas for the next month with the hope of generating new leads in her case.

The photos will include one of McGinn when she was 17 and another using age progression to show what she might look like today. Clear Channel Outdoor is sharing them as part of a public service campaign in recognition of National Missing Children's Day on May 25.

McGinn was 17 when she was last seen on April 19, 2020, in her hometown of Rice, south of Dallas. She reportedly suffers from mental health issues and was not on her medication at the time she went missing. Her family said she has a rose tattoo on her left forearm, wears glasses, and her hair was dyed reddish pink.

"We've tried for five years to bring her home. Any help we can have, we appreciate," said Jennifer Riggs, Misty's mother.

Clear Channel Outdoor said the campaign is part of an ongoing partnership with the Texas Center for the Missing and a larger campaign to raise awareness of local missing children in Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, El Paso, and San Antonio. To date, organizers said, more than 17 Texas children have been reunited with their families as a direct result of this collaboration.

"National Missing Children’s Day is a reminder to all parents and guardians of the need for high-quality photographs of their children for use in case of an emergency, and for the need for everyone to pay close attention to posters and photographs of missing children," organizers said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse received 44,783 missing person reports in 2024, including 31,864 of whom were juveniles.

President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25th National Missing Children’s Day in 1983.

