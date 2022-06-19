Missing Boater Located; Three Dead After Boat Overturns on Lake Lavon

Three men are dead after a storm caused a boat to overturn on Lake Lavon Saturday, Collin County authorities say.

According to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Saturday night to a boater in distress near Brockdale Park on Lake Lavon. The boat was initially occupied by four men, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, a strong storm crossed Lake Lavon and authorities believe it caused the boat to overturn. One man was able to hold onto a tree and call 911. Game Wardens on the water rescued that man and learned that the remaining three boat occupants had disappeared.

A search by water and air commenced, but the missing men were not found.

Early Sunday morning, one body was recovered from the water by boat. The Texas Game Wardens confirmed Sunday evening that another man's body was recovered.

According to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, the body of the remaining boater, who was presumed to have drowned, was located Monday morning.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office says it's unknown if life jackets were present on the boat.

Erin McGill of Leonard used to live by the lake and was visiting family on Sunday when she noticed the activity on the waters.

"I had seen it come across my phone this morning that…what was going on, knowing we used to live here on the lake. It was like, hmm..." McGill said. "It’s devastating, especially on Father’s Day weekend. I don’t know if they were fathers, but I can’t imagine being a member of the family just having to wait and see and hoping for the best."

Collin County Sheriff's Office, Wylie Fire Department, Princeton Fire Department and Game Warden helped with the search that was called off because of weather concerns.

Names of the victims are being withheld pending next of kin notifications.