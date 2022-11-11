Arlington

Missing Arlington Woman Found, Man Arrested After Multi-City Chase

Driver leads police on a chase through four cities Friday

The driver of a car believed to be connected to a woman's disappearance in Arlington led police on a multi-city chase Friday afternoon.

Arlington Police issued a CLEAR Alert Friday morning for a 20-year-old woman whose disappearance they said posed a credible risk to her health and safety.

Officials said the woman was seen in Denton Friday morning in a rented 2021 Toyota Camry with Kansas plates.

The car was spotted in Fort Worth Friday afternoon and police tried to stop the driver but he refused to pull over. After a chase that wound through Fort Worth, Arlington, Mansfield and back to Fort Worth, the pursuit ended on Interstate 35 in Burleson after police flattened the car's tires.

Poilce said a 21-year-old man was taken into custody and the missing woman was recovered and provided with medical attention as a precaution.

Police have not said what charges the man may face.

The CLEAR Alert for the woman has been discontinued.

