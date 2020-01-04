Missing Arlington 19-Year-Old’s Body Found by Workers: Police

A 19-year-old man who had been missing for more than two weeks has been found dead, Arlington police say.

Evan Lacey's body was discovered about 11:45 p.m. Friday. Police were notified by a city utility crew that workers had found a possible body in a wooded area in the 7100 block of Webb Ferrell Road South, where they had been trying to fix a water leak.

The Tarrant County medical examiner's office positively identified him through fingerprint analysis around noon on Saturday.

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson confirmed Evan Lacey's death on Twitter and said the investigation was being considered a homicide.

Police think foul play is involved in Lacey's disappearance and death because of the "suspicious circumstances and evidence" found in his car, which was abandoned in Fort Worth.

Lacey's family last saw him about 7 a.m. on Dec. 17 as he was leaving their Arlington home for work in Grand Prairie.

He was reported missing two days later, and on Dec. 21 his vehicle was found in the 4900 block of South Hughes Avenue in Fort Worth, police said.

The news of his death came hours after Lacey's family held a search for him in Fort Worth.

His aunt, Tailar Lacey, said in a post on Facebook that it was "with much sorrow and heavy hearts that the Lacey family has learned that God has called His and our angel, Evan, to be with him."

She thanked the community for their support and asked that the family be given time to grieve.

Funeral arrangements have not been made.

Anyone with information may call homicide Detective Coleman at 817-459-5373. Anonymous tips may be made by calling Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.