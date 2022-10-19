Missing 88-Year-Old Southlake Man Found Safe

Southlake Police say a missing 88-year-old man has been found safe after being reported missing Wednesday.

According to police, Ronald Moranville, 88, was found in May, Texas, near Brownwood Thursday. In a tweet, Southlake DPS said he ran out of gas and called 911, notifying Brown County sheriff's deputies who identified him in the Silver Alert issued Wednesday night.

He was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

Police originally said they believed his disappearance poses a danger to his own health and safety.

May is located about 150 miles southwest of Southlake.

